Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Trims CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Target Price to $235.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CME. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Argus downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.20.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $201.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.21. CME Group has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $216.75. The firm has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,215.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in CME Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 32,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,698,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in CME Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 9,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 20.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 26.5% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in CME Group by 43.7% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 4,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

