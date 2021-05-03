Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Initiates Coverage on Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

MONRF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Moncler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moncler currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS MONRF opened at $62.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.86. Moncler has a 52 week low of $33.65 and a 52 week high of $65.15.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections under the Moncler brand name.

