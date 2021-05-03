Citigroup Boosts Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target to $212.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.93% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.53.
Shares of ADP traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $191.11. The company had a trading volume of 39,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,748. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $197.28.
In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 410.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 29,104 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 82,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.
Automatic Data Processing Company Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
