Citigroup Boosts Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target to $212.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.53.

Shares of ADP traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $191.11. The company had a trading volume of 39,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,748. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $197.28.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 410.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 29,104 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 82,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

