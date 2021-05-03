Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Holdings Cut by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,206 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,897 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $21,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total transaction of $1,585,205.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,480,878.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,372 shares of company stock valued at $47,208,656 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $249.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.68. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $256.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.