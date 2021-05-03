CIBC Reiterates Underperform Rating for Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ)

CIBC reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$4.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TRZ. National Bank Financial restated an underperform market weight rating on shares of Transat A.T. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities upgraded Transat A.T. from a tender rating to a reduce rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Transat A.T. from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of C$4.04.

Shares of TRZ stock opened at C$4.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$184.21 million and a P/E ratio of -0.35. Transat A.T. has a 1 year low of C$3.56 and a 1 year high of C$10.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($3.04) by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$41.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$67.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Transat A.T. will post -4.4899993 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

