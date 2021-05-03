CIBC Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX)

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$11.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Canfor Pulp Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.90.

TSE:CFX traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$9.16. 176,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,479. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1-year low of C$4.41 and a 1-year high of C$11.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$597.54 million and a P/E ratio of -26.71.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$237.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canfor Pulp Products will post 1.2000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

