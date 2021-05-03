CIBC Raises CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target to C$81.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price increased by research analysts at CIBC from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$68.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 price objective on shares of CCL Industries in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CCL Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$76.38.

CCL Industries stock traded up C$0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$70.55. 56,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,816. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$69.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$62.31. CCL Industries has a 12 month low of C$39.03 and a 12 month high of C$72.49. The stock has a market cap of C$12.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.82.

In other news, Director Stuart W. Lang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.27, for a total value of C$3,363,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 625,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$42,111,164.73. Also, Senior Officer Kamal Chandrakant Kotecha sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.72, for a total value of C$111,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$637,938. Insiders have sold a total of 63,300 shares of company stock worth $4,280,437 in the last ninety days.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

