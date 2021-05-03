CIBC Boosts Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Price Target to C$37.00

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$35.50 to C$37.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ITP. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$29.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.63.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock traded up C$0.80 on Monday, reaching C$31.05. The stock had a trading volume of 231,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,558. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1 year low of C$10.10 and a 1 year high of C$31.73. The company has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.95.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$448.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$415.85 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intertape Polymer Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intertape Polymer Group news, Director Robert J. Foster sold 2,000 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$60,004.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,743,116.20. Also, Director Robert J. Foster sold 5,000 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total transaction of C$145,603.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,342,459.66.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.