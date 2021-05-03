CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.40.

CIXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised shares of CI Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIXX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 1,204.4% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 303,980 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $5,594,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $33,557,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $2,314,000. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIXX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.34. 505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,352. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14. CI Financial has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $16.24.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $421.34 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that CI Financial will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1417 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

