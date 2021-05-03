CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the March 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
CHSCL traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.52. 1,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,922. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.83. CHS has a fifty-two week low of $25.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.58.
CHS Company Profile
