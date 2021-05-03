Chromia (CHR) Price Tops $0.40 on Exchanges

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Chromia coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000702 BTC on popular exchanges. Chromia has a market capitalization of $171.31 million and $94.93 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded up 45.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00073299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00020383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00072765 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.82 or 0.00886246 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,016.37 or 0.10604198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.84 or 0.00100182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00047241 BTC.

Chromia (CHR) is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

