China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Short Interest Update

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the March 31st total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNH. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in China Southern Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $987,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in China Southern Airlines by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in China Southern Airlines by 12,416.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in China Southern Airlines by 211.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in China Southern Airlines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 0.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ZNH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.86. The stock had a trading volume of 23,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,208. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day moving average is $31.81. China Southern Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZNH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. China Southern Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

