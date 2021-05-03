China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the March 31st total of 9,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 535,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

China HGS Real Estate stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. China HGS Real Estate has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $5.40. The company has a market cap of $51.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.93.

China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China HGS Real Estate had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China HGS Real Estate stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.10% of China HGS Real Estate as of its most recent SEC filing.

China HGS Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops real estate properties in mainland China. It engages in the construction and sale of residential apartments, parking lots, and commercial properties. The company also develops multi-layer, sub-high-rise, and high-rise apartment buildings, as well as office buildings.

