China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Update

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the March 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CICHY opened at $15.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $197.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.65. China Construction Bank has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $17.29.

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. China Construction Bank had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 23.14%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded China Construction Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

