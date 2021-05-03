Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group accounts for about 0.9% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $10,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $81,661,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,297,331,000 after buying an additional 1,121,123 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,594,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,119,000 after acquiring an additional 822,850 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,854,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,400,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,390,000 after purchasing an additional 708,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $3,002,351.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 363,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,670,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BX opened at $88.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.80 and a 12 month high of $90.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.50 and its 200 day moving average is $66.45. The company has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.70 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 166.23%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

