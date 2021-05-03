Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $5.85 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,055 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

BND stock opened at $85.26 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

