Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Appian by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $121.18 on Monday. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of -220.33 and a beta of 2.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on APPN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their price objective on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Appian from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Appian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

In related news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $821,811.00. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total value of $3,819,120.00. 46.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

