Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 844 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.26.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total transaction of $56,236,501.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,520,107,910.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 498,282 shares of company stock valued at $168,049,528. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $382.06 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $263.01 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $379.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.28, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.66.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

