Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 5,375 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.6% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO opened at $383.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $371.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.20. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $253.97 and a 52 week high of $386.74.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

