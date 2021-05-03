Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,845 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 78,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 84,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 93,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,982,000 after purchasing an additional 14,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 764,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock opened at $99.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.97 and its 200 day moving average is $86.99. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $66.27 and a 1-year high of $99.30.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

