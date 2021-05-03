Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $261,000 in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Insulet by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, February 1st. SVB Leerink raised shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

PODD opened at $295.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $276.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.45. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $164.40 and a twelve month high of $306.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 670.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at $15,062,294.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

