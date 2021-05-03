Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $326.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.03 and a 12 month high of $331.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $311.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.81.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $258.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.35.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.