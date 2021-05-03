Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $232.03 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $141.01 and a 52-week high of $234.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

