Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,309 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,025,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,820 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Under Armour by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,635,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,742,000 after acquiring an additional 373,352 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $53,017,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Under Armour by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,956,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,115,000 after acquiring an additional 183,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Under Armour by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,434,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,353,000 after acquiring an additional 42,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $19.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

