ChatCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $376,507.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.14 million and approximately $376,507.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,461.03 or 0.99814586 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00040197 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00010599 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.57 or 0.00216100 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000845 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004760 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.