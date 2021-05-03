ChartEx (CHART) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $71,473.00

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 12% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. In the last seven days, ChartEx has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for about $0.0498 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChartEx has a total market cap of $996,053.83 and approximately $71,473.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00063906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.62 or 0.00276307 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $668.95 or 0.01150796 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00027092 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.18 or 0.00717680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,092.44 or 0.99936809 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

