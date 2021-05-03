Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Raised to $816.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $763.00 to $816.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $699.08.

CHTR stock opened at $673.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $632.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $632.01. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $485.01 and a fifty-two week high of $683.05.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,837,000. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $2,738,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

