Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Price Target Raised to $7.25 at Raymond James

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $7.00 to $7.25 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on Champion Iron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Shares of Champion Iron stock opened at $5.35 on Thursday. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.