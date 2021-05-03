CHADS VC (CHADS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.61 Million

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar. CHADS VC has a market cap of $4.61 million and approximately $4,433.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CHADS VC coin can now be bought for $0.0975 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CHADS VC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00072570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00020710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00073665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.73 or 0.00893151 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,670.64 or 0.09801429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.79 or 0.00099892 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00046826 BTC.

CHADS VC Profile

CHADS VC (CHADS) is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 60,371,272 coins and its circulating supply is 47,275,932 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

Buying and Selling CHADS VC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CHADS VC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CHADS VC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.