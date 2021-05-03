CGI (NYSE:GIB) PT Raised to $125.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CGI from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.10.

Shares of GIB opened at $88.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. CGI has a one year low of $58.60 and a one year high of $89.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. CGI’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CGI will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in CGI by 329.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CGI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

