CGI (NYSE:GIB) PT Raised to $125.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CGI from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.10.
Shares of GIB opened at $88.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. CGI has a one year low of $58.60 and a one year high of $89.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in CGI by 329.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CGI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About CGI
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
See Also: Municipal Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.