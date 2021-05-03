CEVA (CEVA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CEVA to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CEVA stock opened at $55.44 on Monday. CEVA has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $83.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,544.00, a PEG ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.62.

In related news, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 9,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $570,214.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 5,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $399,261.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,612,058.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 107,343 shares of company stock worth $7,392,417 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CEVA from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of CEVA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

