Centric Cash (CNS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $770,030.00

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 3rd. Centric Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.66 million and approximately $770,030.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. One Centric Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001890 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00042068 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Centric Cash Profile

CNS is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 2,933,746,973 coins. The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Cash

