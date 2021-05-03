Center For Asset Management LLC Sells 570 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Center For Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $222.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.09. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $227.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.