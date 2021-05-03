Center For Asset Management LLC Sells 570 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021 // Comments off

Center For Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $222.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.09. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $227.82.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.