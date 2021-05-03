Center For Asset Management LLC Purchases 293 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Center For Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 169,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $51.15 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.93 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.40.

