Center For Asset Management LLC Has $246,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Center For Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,636 shares of company stock worth $3,156,267 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.23.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $95.00 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $95.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.05. The stock has a market cap of $148.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

