Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Receives $199.95 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.37.

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

NYSE CAT opened at $229.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.93. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $237.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 7,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.