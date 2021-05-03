Cat Token (CAT) Price Hits $0.0901 on Exchanges

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Cat Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0901 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cat Token has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. Cat Token has a total market capitalization of $588,340.27 and approximately $287,504.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cat Token alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $273.60 or 0.00470006 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006502 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Cat Token Coin Profile

Cat Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. The official website for Cat Token is gocattoken.com . Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling Cat Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cat Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cat Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cat Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cat Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.