Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,925 Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 28.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 20,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

MAIN opened at $42.59 on Monday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $43.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.25.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAIN shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

In other news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $174,597.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,630.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $188,992.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,953.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

