Castle Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Castle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Castle has traded up 22.9% against the dollar. Castle has a market cap of $17,417.01 and $18.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $330.45 or 0.00581495 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006616 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00020762 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,454.44 or 0.02559424 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000616 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 21,882,057 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

