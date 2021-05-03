Cash Tech Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $179,522.00 (CATE)

Cash Tech (CURRENCY:CATE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Cash Tech coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0817 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cash Tech has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. Cash Tech has a total market capitalization of $959,890.91 and approximately $179,522.00 worth of Cash Tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00071102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00073678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $524.68 or 0.00902468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,679.23 or 0.09768475 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.48 or 0.00098871 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00046539 BTC.

About Cash Tech

Cash Tech (CATE) is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2021. Cash Tech’s total supply is 153,477,500 coins and its circulating supply is 11,755,793 coins. Cash Tech’s official Twitter account is @TechCashDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “A multichain all-in-one DeFi App. One application to store, spend, stake, exchange, and loan cryptocurrency assets. The Cash Tech Utility Token – CATE – is used for payments, lending, staking, rewards, and voting in the Cash Tech App. Cash Tech is based on voting within the Cash Tech Community. The governance design decentralizes voting power amongst CATE token holders. “

Buying and Selling Cash Tech

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cash Tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cash Tech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cash Tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

