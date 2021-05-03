Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $815 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $831.20 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CWST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.11. 217,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,141. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.16 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $43.03 and a 1 year high of $68.48.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 1,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $98,411.74. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $213,759.36. Insiders sold 66,105 shares of company stock worth $3,997,304 in the last three months. 7.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

