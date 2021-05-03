Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.230-0.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $425 million-$445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $436.07 million.
Shares of NASDAQ CASA traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,199,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.00 million, a P/E ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Casa Systems has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average is $7.35.
Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Casa Systems will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 41,666 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $416,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,066,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,666,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 166,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,472 in the last three months. Insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.
Casa Systems Company Profile
Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives
Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.