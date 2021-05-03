Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.230-0.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $425 million-$445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $436.07 million.

Shares of NASDAQ CASA traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,199,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.00 million, a P/E ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Casa Systems has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average is $7.35.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Casa Systems will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CASA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Casa Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casa Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Casa Systems from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casa Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.75.

In other news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 41,666 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $416,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,066,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,666,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 166,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,472 in the last three months. Insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

