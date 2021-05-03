Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.680-0.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $695.10 million-$695.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $659.75 million.Carter’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.820-5.820 EPS.

Shares of CRI traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.19. 1,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,645. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.34 and a 200 day moving average of $91.47. Carter’s has a one year low of $69.54 and a one year high of $116.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th.

CRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter’s from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Monday. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $121.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Carter’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carter’s presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.30.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

