Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of +25% to $0.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of +35% to $693.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $650.96 million.Carter’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.820-5.820 EPS.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $108.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.34 and its 200 day moving average is $91.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $69.54 and a 52-week high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. Carter’s’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Carter’s from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter’s from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Carter’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.50.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

