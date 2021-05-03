Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.820-5.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.33 billion-$3.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.26 billion.Carter’s also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.82 EPS.

CRI opened at $108.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $69.54 and a 52-week high of $116.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.47.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Carter’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $121.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Carter’s in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter’s from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.30.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.