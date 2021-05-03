Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cars.com Inc. operates an online automotive platform. The Company offers new and used vehicle listings, expert and consumer reviews, research tools and other information. It also engaged in the sale of display advertising to national advertisers. Cars.com Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

CARS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cars.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

CARS traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.38. 354,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.41. Cars.com has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.57 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 151.54%. Analysts predict that Cars.com will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Cars.com news, insider James F. Rogers sold 11,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $153,815.06. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 57,567 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 302,910 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,163,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,347,000 after acquiring an additional 187,341 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 250.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 25,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 662,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after acquiring an additional 124,713 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

