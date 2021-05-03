Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Downgraded by Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $45.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Carrier Global from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.25.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $43.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $45.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

