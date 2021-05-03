Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Has $62,000 Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $71.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.50. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

