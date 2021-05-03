Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Has $26,000 Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 12,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $22.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.25.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.67 million. Analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PK shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

