Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Acquires 768 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average is $47.30. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $51.48.

